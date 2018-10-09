British Basketball All-Stars Championship draw confirmed

The draw for the double elimination stage of the British Basketball All-Stars Championship has been made, with London Lions to open their title defence against Worcester Wolves.

The second match of the afternoon will see Bristol Flyers against Surrey Scorchers before Radisson RED Glasgow Rocks take on Esh Group Eagles Newcastle. Finally, the draw pitted Sheffield Sharks against Leicester Riders in match four.

The tournament begins at 1pm on Sunday, October 14 at the Copper Box Arena, London and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix.

London Lions won the inaugural tournament last year

The British Basketball All-Stars Championship starts with a double elimination group stage comprising a total of 10 matches. Win your opening match and you'll face another winner for a place in the semi-finals, while teams who lose their opening matches face off to remain in the competition. After each side has played two matches, those with one win and one defeat play a third match with the winner advancing to the final four.

London Lions won the inaugural British Basketball All-Stars Championship last year, beating Newcastle Eagles 26-25 in an enthralling final. Justin Robinson was MVP on the day and Lions will be hoping he can help fire them to a successful defence this weekend.

Double Elimination Group Stage:

Match 1

Worcester Wolves vs. London Lions

Match 2

Bristol Flyers vs. Surrey Scorchers

Match 3

Glasgow Rocks vs. Newcastle Eagles

Match 4

Sheffield Sharks vs. Leicester Riders

Match 5

Winner 1 vs Winner 2

(Winner advances to semi-final 2)

Match 6

Winner 3 vs Winner 4

(Winner advances to semi-final 1)

Match 7

Loser 1 vs. Loser 2

Match 8

Loser 3 vs. Loser 4



Match 9

Loser 5 vs. Winner 7

Winner advances to semi-final 1

Match 10

Loser 6 vs. Winner 8

Winner advances to semi-final 2