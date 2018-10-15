Sky Sports and NBA announce four-year broadcast and digital partnership

0:30 Sky Sports and the NBA have announced a four-year deal Sky Sports and the NBA have announced a four-year deal

Sky Sports will become the home of the NBA in the UK after announcing a new four-year broadcast and multi-platform partnership.

Under the partnership, announced on Monday, Sky Sports become the NBA's exclusive broadcast partner and official website operator in the UK and Ireland.

The partnership will also see live games and highlights of the WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association) starting with the 2019 season that tips off in May.

As part of the NBA's most extensive UK and ROI partnership ever, Sky Sports will broadcast extensive season-long games and programming, including more than 170 live games and a record number of live weekend primetime games starting from 8.30pm UK time.

Sky Sports will also become the NBA's new online destination for fans in the UK with extensive video highlights, news, stats, scores and original digital content, enabling fans to stay connected to the game whenever, wherever they are.

Sky Sports & NBA 170+ live games inc. 42 live weekend prime time games

Christmas Day Games

NBA London Game 2019

NBA All-Star 2019

NBA Playoffs & Finals

NBA Action highlights show

Live WNBA games

The new season is just hours away, tipping off on Wednesday morning with a star-stubbed double-header headlined by the defending champions Golden State Warriors and their superstar Steph Curry beginning their defence of the title at home to Oklahoma City Thunder.

Prior to that game, the season and Sky Sports' coverage begins at 1am with the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Boston Celtics - the culmination of a blockbuster start to the season that will feature 48 hours of continuous NBA action on a special Sky Sports Arena takeover.

Steph Curry will feature on Sky Sports' opening night of NBA coverage

From 6am on Tuesday a range of specialised programming featuring archived 'Classic Games' and much more will begin the build-up to the new season.

An additional highlight of the upcoming campaign will see the New York Knicks take on the Washington Wizards at The O2 as part of the NBA London Game 2019 - the NBA's ninth regular-season game in London, which will also be live on Sky Sports.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland," said NBA EMEA vice president, Global Media Distribution, Elsa Memmi.

"With a record number of weekend primetime games, a season-long schedule of live games and programming, and extensive highlights available online and on mobile, Sky Sports will be the true home of the NBA for fans."

Sky Sports Mix, available to all Sky TV customers at no extra cost, will show one match every Saturday with full-season coverage across Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News.

LeBron James signed a four-year deal with LA Lakers this off season

Sky will become the true home of the NBA in the UK NBA fans will also be able to access the action contract-free through NOW TV, with a day pass for Sky Sports costing just £7.99.

Throughout the season an average of five live games per week during the 2018-19 regular season including 42 games in primetime as part of the league's NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays Europe-wide weekend prime-time initiative.

Additionally, Sky Sports will broadcast four back-to-back games on Christmas Day from 5pm local time, totalling over 10 hours of live coverage.

Fans can also look forward to marquee year-round events including NBA All-Star, the NBA Playoffs, the NBA Conference Finals, The NBA Finals, the NBA Draft, as well as NBA Hardwood Classic games.