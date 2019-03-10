London City Royals win British Basketball League Trophy

London City Royals won the British Basketball League Trophy with a dramatic 90-82 overtime victory over London Lions in Glasgow.

Matthew Bryan-Amaning led the way for the Royals with 26 points at the Emirates Arena as the club marked their debut campaign with silverware.

The Lions were 38-36 ahead at the halfway stage before the Royals fought back to lead 56-53 heading into the fourth period.

A frantic finish to normal time seemed set to end in a Lions victory before Ed Lucas' stunning three-pointer tied the game at 72-72 with six seconds left.

The Royals kept up the momentum in overtime and - despite Justin Robinson's 20 points for the Lions - they emerged victorious in the first all-London final for 22 years.