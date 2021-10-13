British basketball back for new season on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The 2021 season of the BBL is back and you can watch it on Sky Sports every Friday, starting on 29th October The 2021 season of the BBL is back and you can watch it on Sky Sports every Friday, starting on 29th October

British basketball is back on Sky Sports for a new season as BBL Championship action returns to the screen.

Sky Sports will air the men's and women's finals, including the Cup Finals on Sunday January 30, 2022, followed by the Trophy Finals on March 20 and the Play-Off Finals on May 15, 2022 at The O2 in London.

Coverage begins on Friday October 29 when last season's Championship-winning Leicester Riders host the 2021 Cup and Play-Off champion Newcastle Eagles.

Riders, who have 2021 MVP Geno Crandall back on the floor, will be looking to start their title defence against Eagles, who remain the most decorated club in the league with 27 titles to their name. You can watch the action live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 7pm.

Sky Sports BBL coverage October 29 Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles November 5 London Lions v Cheshire Phoenix November 12 Manchester Giants v Cheshire Phoenix November 19 Glasgow Rocks v Bristol Flyers November 26 Newcastle Eagles v Sheffield Sharks December 3 Newcastle Eagles v London Lions December 10 Manchester Giants v Glasgow Rocks December 17 Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles January 14 Plymouth Raiders v Surrey Scorchers January 21 Sheffield Sharks v Bristol Flyers January 30 W/BBL Cup Final February 4 London Lions v Leicester Riders February 11 Leicester Riders v Manchester Giants February 18 Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks February 25 Sheffield Sharks v Surrey Scorchers

All games will tip-off at 7.30pm with live coverage commencing at 7.00pm.

It promises to be a highly exciting time for British Basketball as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where 3x3 basketball will be a featured sport, draw ever closer. Sky Sports coverage will include expert analysis from Kieron Achara MBE, who was part of the London 2012 Olympics Basketball squad, former Newcastle Eagles star and The BBL Show co-host Drew Lasker, along with guests from across the League.