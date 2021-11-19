WATCH LIVE BBL: Glasgow Rocks vs Bristol Flyers

Basketball News

Coverage also available on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm - tip off at 7.30pm

The Emirates Arena in Glasgow is the venue as Round Five in the BBL Championship gets under way with two teams playing just their second games of the season.

This week in the BBL Championship

Friday Glasgow Rocks vs Bristol Flyers
Leicester Riders vs Cheshire Phoenix
Saturday Surrey Scorchers vs London Lions
Sunday Glasgow Rocks vs Plymouth City Patriots
Cheshire Phoenix vs Sheffield Sharks

Glasgow lost their only game so far, a 99-80 defeat at top-of-the-table Manchester a couple of weeks ago, while Bristol have won their only game, a 76-68 win over Cheshire Phoenix

It's the first of two games in three days for the Rocks who also host the Plymouth City Patriots on Sunday afternoon and will hope to do so with their first victory of the season under their belt.

Sky Sports' BBL coverage

October 29 Leicester Riders 100-77 Newcastle Eagles
November 5 London Lions 113-74 Cheshire Phoenix
November 12 Manchester Giants 109-81 Cheshire Phoenix
Friday Glasgow Rocks v Bristol Flyers
November 26 Newcastle Eagles v Sheffield Sharks
December 3 Newcastle Eagles v London Lions
December 10 Manchester Giants v Glasgow Rocks
December 17 Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles
January 14 Plymouth City Patriots v Surrey Scorchers
January 21 Sheffield Sharks v Bristol Flyers
January 30 W/BBL Cup Final
February 4 London Lions v Leicester Riders
February 11 Leicester Riders v Manchester Giants
February 18 Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks
February 25 Sheffield Sharks v Surrey Scorchers

Coverage begins at 7pm, watch via the video at the top of the screen or on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm.

