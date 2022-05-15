Leicester Riders 78-75 London Lions: Riders complete treble by claiming BBL playoff trophy

Geno Crandall was named MVP as the Leicester Riders ended their season by clinching a treble via a BBL play-off trophy win

Leicester Riders ended the season in spectacular style by lifting the BBL play-off trophy with a 78-75 win over London Lions in a quite exhilarating final at The 02 Arena.

The Riders capped a memorable campaign off in front a British Basketball League record crowd of 15,824, with an incredible atmosphere inside the arena, live on Sky Sports.

Geno Crandall was named MVP after he put in yet another world-class display and was ultimately the difference on a game that went down to the wire. The Riders star scored 23 points, made five assists and contributed seven rebounds in an outstanding individual display at The 02 Arena.

The crowd at The 02 Arena were treated to a thriller that burst into life right from the tip-off, as both sides traded early baskets in a high-scoring opening quarter. There were 52 points were scored between the sides, but the opening exchanges fell in the Lions favour with them holding a six-point lead after the opening ten minutes.

The incredible pace of the game didn't let up with both sides showing their offensive qualities at the beginning of the second quarter. The Riders put their stamp on the contest with an impressive display where they overturned their early deficit to lead by seven points at the interval.

Isiah Reese put in a quite exceptional display for the Lions in the first half top-scoring for the Lions with 19 points, meanwhile, it came as no surprise to the 15,824 crowd that Geno Crandall was once again on top form for the Riders netting ten points of his own.

The Reese vs Crandall contest became a brilliant subplot to the final, as the pair continued to show their class throughout. The Lions had their fans on their feet at the beginning of the third quarter, as they clawed their way back to lead the game by eight heading into a tense final quarter.

An electric atmosphere in the arena was the perfect backdrop for the season-defining final ten minutes. The Riders turned on the heat and turned the game on its head, regaining the lead as they came flying out the traps at the beginning of the fourth.

The BBL Championship holders extended their lead to five as the game entered the final five minutes to the delight of their vocal support inside the arena. But the Lions roared back to bring the game back to within a solitary point with under three minutes on the clock.

Ultimately, it would be Crandall who had the last word as his basket inside the final minute sealed the victory for the Riders in a pulsating match that will go down as one the great play-off finals. Both sides played their part in a fantastic occasion that showed the very best of British Basketball.

Winning Head Coach, Rob Paternostro, was delighted to end the campaign by lifting the coveted play-off trophy and was thrilled to see their side rise to the challenge in front of a capacity crowd in the capital.

"What a game! All nine players who played today made their contribution, like they have done all season, I'm so proud of the guys," he said.

"I told them at the start of the season they'd look back and tell their kids about this team, it truly is a really special group in the locker room. Well I think they (London Lions) are the best team outside of us, so it is very satisfying, both teams went at it hard and it was an incredible finish to the game."