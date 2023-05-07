Leicester Riders reach BBL Play-Off final as London Lions win first leg against Cheshire Phoenix

The Leicester Riders await to see who they will face in the final

The Leicester Riders reached the British Basketball League Play-Off Final despite losing to the Bristol Flyers on Sunday as they progressed thanks to an aggregate score of 159-156 over both legs.

Bristol were 79-85 winners on the day at the Morningside Arena having entered the contest staring at a seven-point deficit.

The Flyers were led by a dominant display from Malcolm Delpeche, who led the game in scoring with 23 points from 71 per cent shooting, while also logging eight rebounds and two blocks. He was backed by Tevin Olison's 19-point display and Mike Miller's 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Marc Loving starred for Leicester as he recorded 18 points, four rebounds and five assists, while shooting at a rate of 62 per cent from the field. Zach Jackson also played a key role, with 12 points and seven dishes.

Delpeche set the standards early, scoring within the first 13 seconds and making a start to his impressive performance. But three consecutive buckets from Loving at the end of the first quarter ensured that the Riders built on an early lead.

Bristol tied the game through Delpeche within minutes of the second quarter and both teams exchanged leads for the remainder of the period.

The Flyers remained aggressive in the third, opening the lead up to double digits. Nerves began to settle in for Rob Paternostro's side, as their aggregate advantage hung on by a thread.

A competitive fourth quarter then played out, with the Flyers remaining ahead and even extending their lead to 12 points to put themselves ahead overall. The teams then traded the aggregate lead throughout the final minutes.

Cheshire Phoenix 74-82 London Lions

Elsewhere in the first leg of the other semi-final, the juggernaut London Lions moved one game closer to a domestic treble with an 82-74 victory over the Cheshire Phoenix at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

With key players missing, Ryan Schmidt's team played offense by committee, with Tomislav Zubčić tallying 15 points and Josh Ward-Hibbert scoring 13 at an efficient 71 per cent from the field. Jordan Taylor moved the ball effectively for the League and Cup champions, recording a game-high eight assists.

The result was tough on Phoenix guard Amorie Archibald, who logged 24 points, three rebounds and four assists, while captain Larry Austin helped out with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Cheshire came out flying, with Austin and Maceo Jack attacking the basket with confidence. Ben Thomas' side had cause for optimism, as they ended the first period with a five-point lead. London were slow to start, with an uncharacteristically lacklustre performance from beyond the arc.

The next quarter was a competitive affair, as Ward-Hibbert found his shot and began to shrink the Phoenix lead slowly but surely. Cheshire stood strong and kept the Lions at arm's length. It was game on as half time arrived with the Phoenix up by four.

As the third quarter began, a frustrated London side decided enough was enough. Behind dynamic efforts from Mo Soluade and Zubcic, they roared their way into the lead, winning the frame by ten and gaining an advantage that they wouldn't surrender for the rest of the fixture.

Ball movement was a huge factor in the game, with London outmatching their opponents in assists by 13. Cheshire must improve on their three-point shooting to reach the final, as they drained just three of their 17 attempts from downtown.

The second leg will take place tomorrow at the Cheshire Oaks Arena and while the Lions have now been victorious in all six meetings between the teams this season, the Phoenix backcourt's display will have generated hope, as they aim to overcome the eight-point deficit.