Giannis Antetokounmpo: Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers disputes report two-time NBA MVP in talks over future

Bucks coach Doc Rivers insists there have been no talks between team officials and Giannis Antetokounmpo regarding the two-time MVP's potential exit from Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 10-13 after their win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, with the two-time NBA MVP, Antetokounmpo, having missed four games last month due to a groin injury.

Rivers' comments before the Bucks' game against Detroit came following an ESPN report that Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, had started speaking with the Bucks about the superstar's future and whether he's best suited to stay in Milwaukee or play elsewhere.

Rivers said "there's been no conversations" in that regard. "Giannis has never asked to be traded - ever. I can't make that more clear."

Antetokounmpo's future has been the subject of much speculation around the NBA ever since the Bucks made a third consecutive first-round playoff exit last season.

ESPN reported before the season that the Bucks and New York Knicks engaged in trade talks regarding Antetokounmpo in August but never gained traction on a potential deal.

According to ESPN, Antetokounmpo had indicated New York was the only place he wanted to play outside of Milwaukee.

After that report, Antetokounmpo expressed confidence in what the Bucks could accomplish this season and said he was "locked in", but also acknowledged the possibility he could change his mind depending on how things developed over the next several months.

"I believe in this team," Antetokounmpo said at the time. "I believe in my team-mates.

"I'm here to lead this team to whatever we can go. It's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day by day, but I'm here. All the added extra stuff, that doesn't matter.

"I think I've communicated with my team-mates, communicated with the people that I respect and love, that the moment that I step in on this court, in this facility, I wear this jersey. The rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have I front of me.

"Now if in six, seven months I change my mind, that's human, too. You're allowed to make any decision you want. But I'm locked in. I'm locked into this team. I'm locked into these guys, this group, and to my coaching staff and to myself."

Image: Antetokounmpo has said he believes in his team, but it's also human to change your mind

Since then, the Bucks have struggled, entering Wednesday 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 9-13 record after dropping eight of their last nine games.

"Let's just call a spade a spade," Rivers said. "We're not playing well. We had a tough loss [at Washington] the other night, and so now, this is the subject matter.

"It's no more true than it was this summer. Does it affect our team and our players? I hope not. I can tell you after listening to our guys talk today, it doesn't. But that doesn't mean it won't. I can't answer that."

Rivers then reiterated his belief that Antetokounmpo has no interest in leaving.

"The thing I keep saying is I go to the source," Rivers said. "I talk to the source every single day - every single day - and he loves Milwaukee and he loves the Bucks."

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first title in half a century in 2021, scoring 50 points in the Game 6 clincher against the Phoenix Suns. But the Bucks have won just one playoff series since and have lost in the first round of the postseason each of the last three years.

The Bucks have made plenty of blockbuster moves the last few years while trying to win another title. Antetokounmpo repeatedly has said he would like to stay in Milwaukee but prioritizes playing for a team committed to contending for championships.

Image: Antetokounmpo was helped off the court by his team-mates after falling to the floor

However, if there were any trade talks happening, these may have come to an abrupt halt as Antetokounmpo fell to the floor, checking on his right leg, during the first quarter against the Pistons.

Rivers confirmed that the Bucks star would have an MRI to find the cause, but have ruled out an Achilles injury.