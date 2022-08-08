Mike Tuck: Sheffield Sharks captain retires after 13 seasons

BBL favourite Mike Tuck has called time on an outstanding career

The B. Braun Sheffield Sharks have announced the retirement of long-serving captain and British Basketball favourite Mike Tuck.

Tuck has called time on a career spanning 13 seasons from 2009-10, with his 500th and final appearance coming against the Glasgow Rocks in April.

The 39-year-old, a Canadian-British dual national, became the club's all-time leading points scorer last season as he surpassed previous record holder Todd Cauthorn to depart with 4297 to his name.

The power forward made his debut for the Sharks on December 5, 2009 at Guildford and has skippered the team since September 2012.

He has missed just 13 games throughout his BBL career, seven of which came while leading England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Toronto native won the BBL Cup in 2009-10 and 2010-11, the BBL Trophy in 2012-13 and the BBL Playoff Final in 2015-16 when he was awarded MVP for his 20 points, 13 rebounds and four assists against the Leicester Riders.

He also starred as the Sharks finished Championship runners-up in 2009-10, 2013-14 and last season 2021-22.

Tuck scored 25 points or more on thirteen occasions for the Sharks and recorded a career-high of 33 against Mersey Tigers. He also leads the club in two-point shots made (1561) and rebounding (2532) and finishes with career averages of 11.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game from 26.1 minutes on court.

Away from the court, Tuck has worked closely with Sky Sports' coverage of the NBA and BBL as one of the game's most respected British voices.