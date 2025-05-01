LeBron James: NBA star unsure about his future after Los Angeles Lakers' first-round playoff exit

LeBron James has said he isn't ready to make any decisions about his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the first round of the play-offs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 40-year-old, who is the top scorer in NBA history and is in his 22nd season as a professional, recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the Lakers' 103-96 loss to Minnesota.

James has won four NBA Championships and was hoping for a fifth title this season, but will now have to return for his 23rd season, which would break the NBA longevity record he currently shares with Vince Carter.

"I don't have the answer to that," James said when asked how long he would continue to play.

"Something I'll sit down with my wife and my support group and just talk through it, and see what happens. Just have conversations with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don't know the answer to that right now, to be honest.

"It's up to me if I'm going to continue to play, or how long I'm going to continue to play, so it has nothing to do with anybody else."

James is also just 49 regular-season games behind Robert Parish, who holds the NBA record with 1,611 games played. However, his seventh season with the Lakers is over after the Timberwolves claimed a 4-1 series victory.

James said that playing alongside his son, Bronny, was the "number one" accomplishment of his career as the pair became the first father and son to play together in NBA history.

"There were times where we obviously didn't look so well, but I think we kind of figured it out later in the season, the more games we had," James added.

"I still don't think we had enough time to mesh, but for the time that we had, I thought we ended the regular season very well to be top three in the West."

