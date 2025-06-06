NBA Finals: Indiana Pacers stun Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 in Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton and the never-say-die Indiana Pacers pulled off yet another last-second comeback, this time on the NBA's biggest stage.

Haliburton's 21-foot jumper with 0.3 seconds left gave Indiana its first and only lead of the game, and the Pacers stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after a comeback for the ages.

"Man, basketball's fun," Haliburton said. "Winning is fun."

The Pacers turned the ball over 25 times and trailed by 15 points in the fourth quarter against a team with the best home record in the NBA and had no answers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA MVP who led all scorers with 38 points.

But they had the league's new Mr Big Shot, who has now had one of these moments in every series the Pacers have played in these playoffs.

Back in April, Indiana trailed Milwaukee 118-111 with 34.6 seconds left in overtime. Haliburton scored with 1.4 seconds remaining and the Pacers won 119-118.

Back in May, Indiana trailed Cleveland 119-112 with 48 seconds left and won 120-119. Haliburton got the game-winner with 1.1 seconds to play.

That same month, Indiana trailed New York 121-112 with 51.1 seconds left in regulation. Haliburton sent it to overtime on a jumper with no time on the clock; Indiana won 138-135.

Oklahoma City led by 15 early in the fourth when Rick Carlisle called time and subbed out all five players, seeking a spark. It worked. The Pacers outscored the Thunder 15-4 over the next 3:26 - getting within 98-94 on a 3 by Turner with 6:16 left.

They weren't done. And in the final second, they found a way. Again.

"We've had lots of experience in these kinds of games," Pacers coach Carlisle said.

Their rally is the biggest in the fourth quarter of a finals game since Dallas also came from 15 down to beat Miami on June 2, 2011.

Carlisle coached those Mavericks too.

"That's a really good team," Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. "Credit them for not only tonight but their run.

"They've had so many games like that that have seemed improbable. And they just play with a great spirit and they keep coming. They keep playing."

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 19 points. Obi Toppin scored 17, Myles Turner had 15, and Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard each had 14.

Jalen Williams had 17 and Lu Dort scored 15 for Oklahoma City, which was 36-1 at home with 15-point leads this season.

Game 2 is at Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

"We had control of the game for the most part," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Now, it's a 48-minute game. And they teach you that lesson more than anyone else in the league - the hard way."