LeBron James’ 'Second Decision': NBA star posts cryptic social media tease as fans scramble for tickets
NBA fans have been transported back to 2010 with James' cryptic social media post as they anxiously await what the star's news will be; video was shared on Monday October 6, which was also his son and team-mate Bronny's 21st birthday
Tuesday 7 October 2025 13:33, UK
The NBA's all-time top points scorer, LeBron James, shared a short video to social media on Monday, that despite its simplicity, has sent the basketball world into a spiral.
It has launched fans into a state of anticipation as they await what 'The Second Decision' will hold when announced on October 7 from 5pm (GMT).
The cryptic video mirrors the aesthetic of James' 2010 'The Decision' when he announced his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Miami Heat, a moment that has been argued to be one of the sport's biggest moments in recent history.
At just 25 years old, a young James had become a free agent after seven years with the Cavaliers and held the full attention of NBA fans as he debated whether to leave his home state, Cleveland, to chase his first league championship.
Now, 5,570 days later, his decision holds just as much importance to the league.
The teaser is eerily similar to his 2010 decision announcement, the same red and white striped shirt, two singular chairs face-to-face, and the weight of the league on his shoulders.
For many people, James has completed everything. He is the all-time leading points-scorer, a four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time Olympic Gold medallist, and he has started in the last 20 seasons of NBA All-Star games.
But most impossibly, he has even played a season on the same roster as his son, Bronny.
His 'Second Decision' has fans wondering, could this be it for James' career?
At 40 years old he's certainly a veteran in the league, but his performances don't seem to suggest so.
