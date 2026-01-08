Four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young to leave Atalanta Hawks for Washington Wizards

Trae Young's career at the Atlanta Hawks is reportedly over, with the NBA side agreeing to trade the high-scoring and frequently criticised guard to the Washington Wizards for a package including veteran CJ McCollum.

Corey Kispert is also heading from Washington to Atlanta, The Associated Press understands. The league's trade call is understood not to take place before Thursday.

"I know you all have questions for me that right now I'm not at liberty to talk about or answer," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said, unprompted, at the start of his postgame news conference Wednesday night following Atlanta's win over visiting New Orleans.

NBA reporter Marc Stein was first to disclose that the sides were closing in on a deal, and ESPN first reported that the agreement was in place.

The Wizards held McCollum and Kispert out of their loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday night, and Young was on the bench in street clothes for Atlanta. He left the bench area in the fourth quarter, then returned and left again for the final time with about 30 seconds left - slapping hands with a few fans as he headed toward the locker room.

He leaves Atlanta as the Hawks' career leader in assists (passing Doc Rivers) and 3-pointers (passing Mookie Blaylock). He's fourth on Atlanta's free throws list and sixth in points.

Image: Young departs Atlanta as their career leader in assists and 3-pointers

Hawks power forward Mouhamed Gueye said he didn't know during Wednesday's game that the trade news had gone public. He had nothing but high praise afterward for his time with Young.

"That's T.Y. That's Trae Young," Gueye said. "When I first got here, he was one of the first guys that texted me, welcoming me to the city, gave me a lot of advice. Obviously, playing with Trae, as a big, is like a dream come true. I love him as a guy, I love him as a teammate. ... An Atlanta legend."

Young is 10th in points, 12th in points per game, first in assists and first in assists per game since entering the NBA as the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft.

He is one of five players to rank in the top 10 in both points and assists since he entered the league; the others are Denver's Nikola Jokic, the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden and Phoenix's Devin Booker.

Jokic has won a championship and is a three-time MVP. Doncic is considered an MVP candidate, Harden is a member of the 75th anniversary team, and Booker is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Young doesn't get the level of respect those players have earned. He's a four-time All-Star - two of those nods coming through voting, two of them coming when Commissioner Adam Silver added him to the roster as an injury replacement.

But the Hawks, this season anyway, have been better without Young. Atlanta was 2-8 this season when Young played; the Hawks are 16-13 without him. Over his career, the Hawks won 49 per cent of their games when Young wasn't in the lineup - as opposed to 45 per cent when he played.

Image: Young has faced criticism, with the Hawks winning more without him in the side than with him

He has a player option for about $49m for next season and is eligible for a three-year extension with the Wizards.

McCollum averaged 18.8 points in 35 games with Washington this season and is a 19.6-point scorer for his career. The Hawks will become his fourth team; he also played for Portland and New Orleans.

Kispert has been a backup for the bulk of his five NBA seasons, all with Washington. He's averaged 10.9 points for his career while shooting 38 per cent from 3-point range.

Watch the 2025-26 NBA season live on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.