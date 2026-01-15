NBA in Berlin and London: Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies games begin new era for basketball in Europe

It's different this time.

The NBA coming to Europe is not a new phenomenon, with the first games taking place some 42 years ago, but this time it feels like the start of a new epoch not just for the NBA in Europe, but for European basketball as a whole.

The NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced in December that they are set to move forward in a "joint exploration of a new professional, pan-European men's basketball league by engaging prospective teams and ownership groups in the process to join the league".

Imagine Real Madrid or Barcelona playing on an NBA court. That is now a realistic possibility.

This is game-changing and the first proper step towards marrying European basketball and the NBA in lockstep, a move towards them feeling more like siblings as opposed to distant cousins.

Leah MacNab, NBA senior vice president and head of international strategy, told USA TODAY Sports, "We are planning to launch a 16-team league with 10 permanent teams and at least four rotational spots."

As part of the new league, the NBA and FIBA would also plan to dedicate financial support and resources to the continued development the basketball ecosystem across the continent, including domestic leagues, club team academies, and the NBA and FIBA's existing programs to develop aspiring players, coaches and referees at all levels of the game.

Image: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is in town as the NBA comes to Europe

"Our conversations with various stakeholders in Europe have reinforced our belief that an enormous opportunity exists around the creation of a new league on the continent," said NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

With all of that in mind, the arrival of the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin and then London for their regular season double-header is a more exciting prospect than ever.

The sport then returns to the UK again next year with regular-season games in Manchester and Paris in 2027, and in Berlin and Paris in 2028.

"Announcing the next three season's regular-season games in Europe reflects the incredible momentum and appetite for NBA basketball in France, Germany, the UK and across the region," said George Aivazoglou, NBA Managing Director, Europe and Middle East.

The games will be held at Uber Arena (Berlin), The O2 (London), Co-op Live (Manchester) and the Accor Arena (Paris). The dates and participating teams for the games in 2027 and 2028 will be announced prior to the 2026-27 and 2027-28 NBA seasons, respectively.

This is just the start of the next major step in the globalisation of the game - and judging by conversations on the ground in Berlin, fans are very much here for it.

Wagner brothers set for fairytale return following injury lay-offs

The Magic (22-18) will look and feel noticeably different at the Uber Arena in Berlin on Thursday night when they face the Grizzlies (17-22).

Both Franz and Moe Wagner are set to play after returning from injury for the Florida franchise – and it could hardly be more timely.

Image: Moe Wagner will receive a huge reception in from of home fans in Berlin

In Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Moe Wagner suited up for the Magic for the first time since tearing his ACL in December 2024. In his first action in 387 days, Wagner posted eight points, two rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes off the bench.

As if that wasn't enough of a bonus for the German fans, who welcome an NBA team to their nation's capital for the first time for a regular season game, Franz Wagner, out since December 7 with a high left ankle sprain, has also been passed fit to play after missing Orlando's last 16 games.

Alongside team-mate Tristan da Silva, the trio have all played for the German national team. The Wagner brothers helped Germany win the 2023 FIBA World Cup, while Franz and da Silva were part of last summer's EuroBasket title run.

Expect the roof to come off the Uber Arena, with all three German stars strutting their stuff – especially Moe and Franz, who grew up in the Alba Berlin program and made their professional debuts with the team.

"It's going to be a true full-circle moment for Moe and I, growing up and going as little kids to that gym to watch the pros play," said the younger Wagner brother. "Playing an NBA game there is pretty special for us, and we're going to appreciate the opportunity."

