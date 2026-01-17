NBA Europe: Anthony Black inspired by Erling Haaland ahead of London showdown

In Berlin, Anthony Black dunked on the whole of Europe.

And the hottest man in the NBA right now can't wait to channel his inner-Erling Haaland once again in London, when the Orlando Magic face the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of their transcontinental double-header at the O2 Arena on Sunday.

Black, who turns 22 on Tuesday, admits he's hungry to watch developments across the Atlantic continue apace as the NBA moves forward with plans to introduce a new men's basketball league in Europe.

"The fans in Berlin were one of the best crowds we've had all year so it's just huge," said Black, when asked how much potential there is for basketball to grow on this side of the pond.

"It was a lot of fun, everyone was standing up on their feet for most of the game. The fan culture is great in Europe and I think it's good that we're trying to figure out a way to get some of that incorporated into the NBA.

"It's crazy, it's a different level of fandom."

Clearly, that's what Adam Silver and the powers that be in charge of the league are getting at.

Image: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is talking to the big powers of European football ahead of the NBA's European expansion

They sense a massive untapped reservoir of fervent sports fans who can be swayed to marry some hoops into their sporting diet.

The NBA Commissioner confirmed in a press briefing that he has held talks with Real Madrid, among others, in an attempt to engage the pull of having football's big hitters as part of the pan-European league.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley believes that basketball has the power to foster something beautiful.

"It's always great for the game to just be able to expand it, to bring it to different places, different countries," said Mosley, also speaking exclusively to Sky Sports.

"I think it only enhances the fan support, the exposure. I think those are great things for the game of basketball.

"Basketball has provided so much and so many things for so many people, I think being able to get more of it is always a beautiful thing."

Image: Jamahl Mosley is keeping a keen eye on how Chelsea get on during his time in London

Black will certainly be keeping a watchful eye should Real Madrid, formerly the home of Luka Doncic in basketball terms, come to the party.

"I don't follow a specific team. I like watching players, there's specific players I like. Obviously Mbappe is really good but Vini Jr. overall, is probably my favourite."

Favourite to watch, maybe, but the star he feels is most akin to himself, plays a little bit closer to home.

"It's probably Haaland, that's why I like him," Black said. "He's really tall, playing striker... we're both really physical and aggressive, we've got positional size each of us.

"He's obviously a great talent, one of the best ever so I really enjoy watching him."

Almost as much as fans of the NBA, and particularly the Magic, have enjoyed watching Black dunk over four Memphis Grizzlies. On a loop, all over social media, in the days following the game.

Image: Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black revealed his love of football came from playing video games when playing at college for the Arkansas Razorbacks

But what next for Black, whose game has broadened as the three-point shot started dropping to help space the floor and let his natural athletic gifts - he has a 6'7 wingspan, to go with his 6'7 height - speak for themselves?

"Just trying to keep the momentum going," he said. "I believe a lot in being in-rhythm and out of rhythm so I've just got to do a good job of following my routine, coming out with the same aggression, trying to dunk everything, trying to get to the paint as much as I can - and being smart and making the right plays once I get to the paint."

And what does Black believe the limit is for he and his colleagues, when all is said and done in the current NBA season?

"We've got all the talent in the world," added Black. "Everybody was already great players where they came from and we all know that, if we sacrifice, then we can be as good as we let ourselves.

"We can play with any team. We feel like we're good enough to make a championship [run] because of how we play against those teams that are going to be in the race.

"The culture is strong. We're buying back into our defense and trying to get a little win streak going, going back to the States."

Watch the 2025-26 NBA season live on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.