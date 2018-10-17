Floyd Mayweather says Khabib Nurmagomedov will have to 'come into my world'

Floyd Mayweather says a money-spinning bout with UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov "is happening".

But Mayweather says any fight with the mixed martial arts great would have to take place in the boxing ring.

After defeating McGregor himself at UFC 229 earlier this month to also stay unbeaten, Nurmagomedov said he now wanted to face Mayweather.

Speaking to TMZ, Mayweather said: "Oh - we fighting.

"I'm my own boss. So, I can't say what's going on, on Khabib's end. But, on my end, we can make it happen."

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants a battle of the undefeated against Floyd Mayweather

However, as with McGregor, Mayweather expects the fight to be in the ring rather than the Octagon.

"I'm Floyd Mayweather," he said. "I'm the A-side, you call me out, you come into my world.

"I don't know no other fighter that has done the numbers I have done. I don't know any fighters that have made the money I have made.

"So, he called me out - come into my world, make it happen.

"I see in an interview, he said when he hit Conor McGregor, he knocked Conor McGregor down.

"He said I didn't knock Conor McGregor down.

"OK, Khabib. You got my leftovers. Whoop-dee-do."

Mayweather got the better of Conor McGregor in Las Vegas last year

Mayweather thinks he will make even more money fighting the Russian than he did when he took on McGregor.

"When I face Khabib, I'm getting a nine-figure payday," said Mayweather.

"More than the McGregor fight. Probably $100 million more, guaranteed.

"It could be somewhere upwards of $110m to $200m, guaranteed."

