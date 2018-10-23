News News

Home

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he is ready to face Floyd Mayweather

Last Updated: 23/10/18 1:26pm

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor in Las Vegas earlier this month
Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor in Las Vegas earlier this month

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he is ready to box against Floyd Mayweather - and thinks the fight should take place in Moscow.

Mayweather has already defeated one UFC champion in Conor McGregor, and has been talking up the prospects of a money-spinning bout with Nurmagomedov - who defeated McGregor himself earlier this month.

Asked about a prospective Nurmagomedov showdown, Mayweather said: "Oh - we fighting. We can make it happen.

"Come into my world (boxing), make it happen."

Nurmagomedov has responded with an Instagram post on Tuesday, written in Russian, in which he was pictured with boxing executive Umar Kremlev.

View this post on Instagram

Сегодня состоялась встреча с генеральным секретарём Федерации бокса России @umar_kremlev Обсудили бой с Мэйвезером. Хотим, чтобы бой прошёл в Москве на легендарной арене Лужники.Уверены,что соберём 100 тыс зрителей,а также установим мировой рекорд по продаже платных трансляций. А,самое важное,в углу будет мой Отец, в Москву виза ведь не нужна. А так вопрос к моим болельщикам: вы в меня верите? Или тоже считаете, что он меня вырубит по боксу?😁 #толькоВперёд #победатолькоотВсевышнего

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

The post read: "A meeting with the Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation @umar_kremlev was held today.

"We discussed the fight with Mayweather.

"We want the fight to take place in Moscow at the legendary Luzhniki arena. They are sure that we will gather 100,000 spectators, and also set a world record for the sale of paid broadcasts.

"And, most importantly, my father will be in the corner, a visa to Moscow is not needed.

"And so a question for my fans: do you believe in me? Or do you also think that he will knock me out of boxing?"

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 7 dedicated Sky Sports channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2018 Sky UK