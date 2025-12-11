Sir Chris Hoy: 'I recently broke my leg in worst cycling crash I've ever had - I'm still on crutches but doing well'

When Sir Chris Hoy revealed a year ago that he’d been given the devasting news of a terminal diagnosis from prostate cancer, it was his smile and zest for living that actually struck home more.

He was determined then to fight cancer and to live life to the full. Two years on from his diagnosis, Hoy continues to be an inspirational character.

Sir Chris is embracing new treatments and medicines as well as being a visible spokesperson for increased awareness, funds and research.

On his own situation as he recovers from a broken leg he suffered while out on his beloved bike recently, Hoy told Sky Sports: "Once you've got past the diagnosis, which for me was over two years ago, now the first part of that is pretty grim and then you start treatment. Then, if you're lucky like me, you respond to the treatment and then you enter a period of kind of stability.

"It's not completely stable, there's times where it comes back and then you have to change treatment, but the fortunate thing for me in my situation, there are a number of different treatments out there, as there are for any men with prostate cancer.

Image: Hoy won six Olympic gold cycling medals in a stellar career

"It's putting faith in science and knowing that right now, today, there are countless people all around the world working on new medications, new treatments, and with the hope that one day it won't be a terminal diagnosis, but I'm doing fine."

On that broken leg, Sir Chris always said he wouldn't let his condition stop him doing one of the things he loves most - getting out on his bike. Despite his professional retirement from the saddle after six Olympic and 11 world titles, Sir Chris is an active rider out on his mountain bike. Unfortunately though, accidents happen to the best of them.

"I've smashed my leg up on the mountain bike, that's the worst thing that's happened recently. You just don't bounce like you do when you're younger.

"It was a big one. I'm doing better now, I'm still on crutches, hobbling about, but by the time I'm there for the darts final on January 3, hopefully I'll be a bit more mobile.

"Worse things happen. I've been riding bikes for 43 years and it's the worst crash I've ever had. I'm pretty lucky that's the worst one I've had in all those years of riding.

"You can trip walking up steps to your front door and hurt yourself. The point is I'm not a massive risk taker, but I want to live my life and I want to make the most of it. None of us are here forever so you want to make the most of the time you have and do the things you enjoy.

"I've just had an unfortunate spill and it's the way the cookie crumbles. I'm doing alright now, I wasn't doing so well in the immediate aftermath of it, but looking forward to Christmas."