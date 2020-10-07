Cycling News

Giro d'Italia: Helicopter causes crash that forces Luca Wackermann out with multiple injuries

Barrier blown over by draft from helicopter strikes two riders on Giro's fourth stage

Last Updated: 07/10/20 9:09am

Luca Wackermann - pictured riding for former team Bardiani CSF Italy - suffered a serious crash at the Giro d'Italia
Italian rider Luca Wackermann was forced to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia with multiple injuries following a major crash during Tuesday's fourth stage caused by a low-flying helicopter.

The crash, which brought down Wackermann and Dutchman Etienne van Empel of the Vini Zabu-KTM team, happened at the end of the stage when a barrier was blown over by the draft from the helicopter and struck the two riders.

A statement from the Italian team said Wackermann had suffered concussion due to a head injury, as well as a fracture of the nasal bones, multiple contusions to the face, on the chin and on the right knee.

The 28-year-old also sustained multiple bruises to his arms and legs and a suspected back fracture.

"Wackermann will spend the night in the hospital kept under observation and losing that chance to live a dream vanished because of an episode that could have brought some heavier consequences," read the statement.

Geraint Thomas saw his Giro d'Italia hopes extinguished after crashing into a stray water bottle
A freak accident on stage three also forced Geraint Thomas out of the Giro, after he ran over a stray water bottle which caused an "undisplaced fracture of his pelvis".

