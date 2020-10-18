Giro d'Italia: Tao Geoghegan Hart wins stage 15 to move fourth in general classification

Tao Geoghegan Hart is now fourth in the general classification after winning stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia

Tao Geoghegan Hart became the latest British winner on a grand tour after sprinting to victory on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia at Piancavallo.

The 25-year-old Londoner saw off Team Sunweb pair Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley for a win which also thrusts him into contention in the general classification.

Kelderman's second place cut Joao Almeida's overall lead to just 15 seconds, with Hindley in third and Geoghegan Hart now just two minutes and 57 seconds behind the leader.

Victory made Geoghegan Hart the fifth stage winner for the Ineos Grenadiers, despite the team losing leader Geraint Thomas after a crash in stage three.

Aiming to spring Kelderman to the top of the classification, Team Sunweb had stretched the final climb with Almeida struggling to hold on and two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali also losing time.

And Almeida's struggle does not bode well for the final week of the race following Monday's rest day, with a number of steep mountain stages still to come.