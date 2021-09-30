Tour Down Under cancelled for second year running due to Australia COVID-19 rules

The Tour Down Under has been cancelled for a second successive year

The Tour Down Under in Australia, which was scheduled to take place in January, has been cancelled for a second successive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally the first World Tour race of the season, the event was set to include the men's UCI WorldTour and women's UCI ProTour races but the country's strict quarantine measures proved to be an insurmountable hurdle in bringing teams to Australia.

"Despite everyone's best efforts, it is with regret that we advise that the Santos Tour Down Under will not go ahead in 2022," the organisers said in a statement.

"We have fully explored all avenues, but unfortunately in the end it was the border closures and quarantine requirements for more than 400 people that make up the international teams that proved still too difficult to overcome."

Organisers said they will be holding in its place a domestic event called the Santos Festival of Cycling on the streets of Adelaide and regional South Australia, from January 21 to 29.

The Tour Down Under was first held in 1999. Former Australian professional Simon Gerrans won the race four times, in 2006, 2012, 2014 and 2016.