Mark Cavendish: British cycling great suffers collapsed lung and two broken ribs in crash

Mark Cavendish was stretchered away after a very nasty crash on Sunday night

Mark Cavendish suffered a collapsed lung and two broken ribs in a crash during the Ghent Six Day track event on Sunday night.

Cavendish spent the night in the intensive care unit of a Belgian hospital, after leaving the velodrome on a stretcher, but is expected to be discharged soon.

A statement from his Deceuninck-QuickStep team on Monday said: "Following his crash at the Ghent Six Day, Mark Cavendish was taken to the Ghent University Hospital, where he was kept overnight.

"Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax, both of which have been treated with medication, and he has been kept in the hospital for observation.

Thank you for all the messages. Mark is spending the night in ICU following todays crash. Thank you to all the medical staff that helped us today and also to the @deceuninck_qst staff that sprung into action to help me and the kids. ❤️ — Peta Cavendish (@petatodd) November 21, 2021

"It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation.

"Everybody at Deceuninck-QuickStep wishes Mark a speedy recovery."

Cavendish, who was racing in the event alongside team-mate Iljo Keisse, was one of several riders to crash in the final race.

The 36-year-old stood and waved to spectators following the incident, but was then put on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Cavendish won four stages at the Tour de France this year

Having feared his career was over last year, Cavendish signed a minimum-wage contract with Deceuninck-QuickStep and then used an unexpected late call-up to the Tour de France to win four stages.

They were his first stage wins since 2016, as he matched Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 victories in the race.

Cavendish is expected to sign a new one-year deal with the Belgian team, with talks continuing.