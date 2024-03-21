Para-cyclists Neil and Lora Fachie and pilot have silver medals stolen at Track World Championships in Rio

British Cycling has confirmed three of its riders were robbed on the opening day of the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

Neil and Lora Fachie, the double Paralympic champion husband and wife, also had their passports, cards and cash stolen in the Brazilian city.

"We're all OK, other than being shaken up," Neil Fachie posted on X/Twitter.

"A sad way to end the day."

British Cycling released a statement to say all three riders were safe after the incident, which has been reported to the police.

"British Cycling can confirm that three riders had their possessions stolen while returning to team accommodation after day one of the 2024 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro," the statement read.

"The three riders are safe and well and are being supported by our staff both on the ground and at home.

"We have raised the matter with the UCI, the local organising committee, and the police."

The Fachies were competing together for the first time in Brazil, winning silver with respective pilots Matt Rotherham and Hall in the tandem team sprint.

The pair received OBEs in the 2022 Honours for their services to cycling, with Neil having won 18 Track World Championship gold medals and five Commonwealth Games gold medals alongside Lora's one gold Track World Championship triumph and three Road World Championship golds.

