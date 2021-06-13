Dame Sarah Storey claims another Great Britain gold at UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships

Dame Sarah Storey said staying patient was key for her during the race

Dame Sarah Storey claimed another gold medal for Great Britain at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Portugal.

Storey added victory in the C5 road race to gold from the time trial at Estoril on Thursday.

It brings Storey's overall tally of para-cycling and para-swimming world titles up to 40.

"It feels amazing, it's never something you can take for granted and the last time I won a medal that wasn't gold in a para road race was in 2006 so that enormity comes with me every time I race," Storey, 43, said.

"I felt a lot of pressure today and I didn't want that bubble to burst, it was just a matter of being as patient as I could, waiting for the right opportunity, and hoping my legs lasted the distance because I've not had the usual winter training that I would have taken confidence from.

"I left it quite late, but I had the confidence I had the gas left."

Wow! It never gets easier & this past 16 months have been so tricky with a lack of racing, so to hit my first road race since Yorkshire 2019 & take the win is very, very special. World title number 40 too! 34 x 🌈 after 6 x 🏊‍♀️



Huge thanks to this crew for keeping me on my toes! pic.twitter.com/lh9cWUSwIl — Dame Sarah Storey (@DameSarahStorey) June 12, 2021

Elsewhere, Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl won gold in the women's B tandem road race, outsprinting Ireland duo of Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal.

Time trial champions Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall claimed third place to give the British team another podium finish.

Daphne Schrager, in her first appearance at the World Championships, won bronze in the C3 road race.

George Peasgood, champion in the time trial on Thursday, took silver in the C4 road race, with Fin Graham bringing home bronze in the C3 category.

In the men's B road race, Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby, who had won the time trial event, had to retire early, while Crystal Lane-Wright finished in fifth place in the women's C5 race.

The championships conclude on Sunday, when Alex Brooke-Turner and Luke Jones will compete in the hand bike races.