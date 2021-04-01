Paris-Roubaix postponed until October due to coronavirus pandemic

The Paris-Roubaix course is infamously unforgiving

This year's Paris-Roubaix - and the first-ever women's edition of the 'Hell of the North' - have been postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both runnings of the highly-anticipated cobbled classic had been scheduled for April 11, but the reintroduction of lockdown measures in northern France has led to the race being moved to the end of the season following weeks of speculation.

Thanks to effective and rapid collaboration with the Union Cycliste Internationale and the local authorities concerned, the new dates fixed are the 2nd October for Paris-Roubaix Women and the 3rd October for Paris-Roubaix. pic.twitter.com/gd1hMMhOTP — Paris-Roubaix (@Paris_Roubaix) April 1, 2021

The new schedule will see the inaugural women's event take place on Saturday October 2, followed by the men's race a day later.

UCI president David Lappartient said: "Paris-Roubaix is one of the Monuments of the UCI WorldTour calendar, while Paris-Roubaix Women will be held for the first time this year as part of the UCI Women's WorldTour.

"It was therefore essential to find, together with all parties concerned, an appropriate postponement date, in keeping with the status of this mythical event so much appreciated by riders and fans, and whose female riders are looking forward to competing in the inaugural women's edition."

The introduction of the women's race was first announced last year when the UCI put together a revised calendar amid the pandemic, though ultimately neither edition of the race went ahead in September as planned.

2019 Paris-Roubaix winner Philippe Gilbert with his trophy

The new dates for this year's races put them one week after the UCI Road World Championships are due to conclude in the Flanders region of Belgium.

With last year's race cancelled altogether, Belgium's Philippe Gilbert is the last man to win the event.