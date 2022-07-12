Cycling News

Home

In pictures: Tour de France stage brought to standstill after protest

A selection of the best pictures after a protest disrupted Stage 10 of the Tour de France

Last Updated: 12/07/22 5:16pm

Protesters defending 'Mont Blanc environment' cause the Tour de France to be temporarily immobilised on Stage 10
Protesters defending 'Mont Blanc environment' cause the Tour de France to be temporarily immobilised on Stage 10

The 10th stage of the Tour de France was halted on Tuesday after half a dozen climate activists tried to stop riders on the road.

The activists, one of them wearing a T-shirt saying "We have 989 days left", sat on the road around 22 miles from the finish in Megeve, a Reuters witness said.

The activists were pulled off the road by police following the protest, which caused a 10-minute delay to the race.

Stage leader Alberto Bettiol rode through a cloud of pink from a flare before being asked by a race official to step down from his bike just before organisers said the stage had been stopped.

Ten minutes later, race director Christian Prudhomme ordered racing to resume.

Also See:

"Since the government doesn't care about the climate crisis, we need to come and take over the Tour de France to refocus attention on what matters for our survival," climate activists movement Derniere Renovation said in a statement.

"We need to make our government react as they lead us to the slaughterhouse."

Top images from the dramatic protest

A view of the peloton during the delay
A view of the peloton during the delay
Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, who is bidding to win a third straight Tour de France, looks on as the race is temporarily immobilised
Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, who is bidding to win a third straight Tour de France, looks on as the race is temporarily immobilised
The protesters were eventually cleared from the route
The protesters were eventually cleared from the route
Riders wait for the restart
Riders wait for the restart
Race regulators speak with UAE Team Emirates riders
Race regulators speak with UAE Team Emirates riders
French gendarmes remove one of the climate activists
French gendarmes remove one of the climate activists
Riders in the peloton prepare to restart
Riders in the peloton prepare to restart

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your Way.

Stream on NOW

Live stream Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Membership

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

©2022 Sky UK