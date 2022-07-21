Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard closes in on first title after pulling away from defending champion Tadej Pogacar

Jonas Vingegaard leads nearest rival Tadej Pogacar by over three minutes with three stages left in the Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar in the last big mountain stage of this year's Tour de France to close in on a maiden title.

Vingegaard went on to claim a second stage win of the race - following his success at the Col du Granon last week in the Alps - with Pogacar crossing the line more than one minute behind his rival.

With only one big test left before the race reaches Paris - a 41-kilometre time trial scheduled for Saturday - Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard seems set to end up with the yellow jersey on Sunday.

The Dane leads Pogacar by 3 minutes 26 seconds, with Britain's Geraint Thomas in third, eight minutes adrift of Vingegaard.

Slovenian race Pogacar faded about four kilometres from the finish during Thursday's 18th stage.

Vingegaard waited for Pogacar on Thursday after the Slovenian took a tumble

Earlier in the stage, Pogacar ran wide off the tarmac and took a tumble in the gravel but Vingegaard opted not to take advantage, waiting for his rival to ride back and accepting a shake of the hand.

Vingegaard said: "It's incredible. I said this to my girlfriend and my daughter this morning that I wanted to win for them and I did. This one is for my two girls at home.

"I think (Pogacar) missed a corner and then he went into some gravel, he tried to steer it out and the bike disappeared under him. Then I waited for him.

"I don't want to talk about (the overall title) yet. There is also tomorrow and a day after tomorrow and then we are in Paris, so let's talk about it in two days."

Also on Thursday, it was announced that four-time champion Chris Froome had withdrawn from the rest of the race after testing positive for Covid-19.