Stanley Cup: Florida Panthers hold off Edmonton Oilers series comeback to claim first title in Game Seven

The Florida Panthers held off the Edmonton Oilers' series comeback to win the Stanley Cup for the first time by prevailing 2-1 in the final game.

Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers, either side of Mattias Janmark's effort, to clinch a 4-3 series win after the Oilers had come back from 3-0 down to force a decider.

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves, with his biggest play being a diving stop to prevent Zach Hyman during a scramble at his net with seven minutes remaining.

The Oilers were attempting to become the second team in history and first since the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Detroit Red Wings 1942 to win the Stanley Cup after falling behind 3-0 in the finals.

They were also defeated in Game Seven of the 2006 finals by the Carolina Hurricanes. It means it's now 31 years since a Canadian team last won the Stanley Cup, with the Montreal Canadiens the last to do so in 1993.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was held without a point for the second consecutive game but was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoff's Most Valuable Player after netting 42 points during their run.

"We knew it was going to be tight and would come down to one thing here and there," he said.

"We're an inch away from going ahead 2-1 right before they go ahead. It's tough."

The two teams traded first-period goals just over two minutes apart. Verhaeghe's first goal since he opened the scoring in Game One put the Panthers on the board first before Janmark replied with his second of the series and fourth of the postseason by converting a breakaway chance.

Reinhart decisively nudged Florida ahead again in the second period, seconds after the Oilers nearly scored during a flurry of action at both ends.

Edmonton dominated the third period, holding the Panthers to only four shots on goal in the frame but they could not find the equalizer despite a litany of action at the Florida net.

"I've been chasing that for a long time," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "It was perfect Florida Panther fashion - nothing's easy. Nothing's easy for us."

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said: "I was dreaming all my life for that, and here we are. I can't even believe it."

