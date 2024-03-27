 Skip to content

Jonathan Haggerty set for outstanding title fight with 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9

Jonathan Haggerty will put his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a match-up that pits two of the best strikers in the world against one another; Haggerty and Superlek will fight on September 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Wednesday 27 March 2024 11:09, UK

Jonathan Haggerty fought back from a first-round knockdown to floor Felipe Lobo and then retain his Muay Thai world title with a devastating one-punch knockout

Jonathan Haggerty is set for an outstanding world title defence against Superlek Kiatmoo9, live on Sky Sports.

Haggerty will put his will put his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Superlek in a match-up that pits two of the best strikers in the world against one another.

They will fight on September 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Jonathan Haggerty revealed he had to overcome a very difficult training camp to beat Felipe Lobo and has set his sights on a rematch with Fabrício Andrade

Superlek is stepping up a division to take on the brilliant Briton, who is a two-sport champion holding both the kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles at bantamweight.

Thailand's Superlek, known as "The Kicking Machine," is the reigning ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing world champion. He is coming off a highly impressive performance when he defeated Japanese star Takeru Segawa over five rounds.

Last year he also beat another great of the sport, Rodtang Jitmmuangnon in an historic Muay Thai collision.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 retained his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru Segawa in a fight packed with relentless action

But Haggerty is no stranger to toppling legends. A former flyweight champion, he is a two-weight world champion as well as being a current two-sport titlist.

Last year he spectacularly knocked out Nong-O Gaiyanghadao to win the Muay Thai bantamweight title before then stopping Fabrício Andrade to win the kickboxing crown too.

Most recently he came through a thriller when he beat Felipe Lobo in a Muay Thai championship defence, which he ultimately won inside the distance too.

Watch the moment ONE's Jonathan Haggerty became a two-sport world champion after beating Fabricio Andrade

On the same card the ONE atomweight MMA world champion superstar Stamp Fairtex will challenge Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

The first three-sport world champion in ONE history, Stamp will be looking to become a two-division titleholder and cement her legacy as one of the most decorated athletes in combat sports.

