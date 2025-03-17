Liam Harrison: The British kickboxing legend will return to ONE Championship to fight again on August 2

Kickboxing legend Liam Harrison will return to ONE Championship on August 2.

Harrison had contemplated retiring from Muay Thai but will return to ONE, the world's largest platform for martial arts, to fight Soe Lin Oo in Denver, Colorado.

After two years' out recovering from injury, Harrison fought Thailand's great Seksan Or Kwanmuang last year.

Harrison succumbed to Seksan in a thriller and left his four-ounce ONE Championship gloves on the canvas behind him. It looked like he was saying goodbye.

But now the new WBC Diamond titlist, Harrison is picking them back up and returning to Denver with the hopes of earning some redemption in 'The Mile High City'.

The British superstar is coming back to the world's largest martial arts organisation to fight Lethwei icon 'Man of Steel' Soe Lin Oo in a special legends fight at ONE 173: Denver on August 2, which will be contested in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Lethwei is a traditional martial art from Myanmar which permits its competitors to use headbutts as well as kickboxing techniques. A Gold Belt Lethwei champion, he has made an effective transition to Muay Thai.

Soe Lin Oo, from Myanmar, earned a six-figure contract with ONE Championship following three jaw-dropping knockout victories in showcases on ONE Friday Fights.

'Man of Steel' is determined to snap his losing streak, get his illustrious career back on track and return to his vicious show-stopping ways against Harrison in America.

