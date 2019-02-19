Bellator 217: How to watch James Gallagher vs Steven Graham live on Sky Sports

James Gallagher fights Steven Graham at Bellator 217 on Saturday night in Dublin, live on Sky Sports Action at 9pm.

Ireland's Gallagher, at just 22 years old, is one of the brightest young talents that MMA has to offer.

A team-mate of Conor McGregor at the Straight Blast Gym, he is trained by John Kavanagh and now has the opportunity to headline a major card in Dublin.

But he is coming off a defeat for the first time. Gallagher (7-1) was beaten by Ricky Bandejas meaning this Saturday's fight in his home country acts as a springboard back to contention.

Sky Sports will be the only place in the UK and Ireland to watch the US, London and Dublin shows of the Bellator MMA 2019 tour.

Sky Sports fight dates announced: