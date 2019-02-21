James Gallagher looking to return to winning ways at Bellator 217

James Gallagher is confident of bouncing back from defeat

Top Bellator prospect James Gallagher is aiming to bounce back from the first defeat of his professional career when he takes on Steven Graham on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Reacting to adversity defines fighters. Gallagher's career appeared to be on an unstoppable upward trajectory. 'The Strabanimal' raced to a 7-0 record within the professional ranks, with six submission victories and four wins in Bellator.

It seemed he was set for an uninterrupted rise to the top.

However, last August his career hit its first speed-bump, as Ricky Bandejas stunned the Irishman with a head kick and punches. Many were of the opinion that it was a heavy fall for the brash youngster, but at 22, he is eager to learn from the defeat and become a better mixed martial artist because of the experience.

"It's the best thing that's ever happened to me," he said of the loss. "It's set me a different mindset. I feel like it's put me into the stratosphere. It made really know what I want. All I want to do is win and succeed and that's exactly what I'm going to do.

"I learned that you have to be aware in every situation. You can't just go in with the mindset to do what you want to do. You've got to be aware, take opportunities as they come.

"You can't go out there and do something when the opportunity isn't there, and that's what I've learned. This time I'm going to go out there, be aware and be the creator of my own opportunities, and grab them opportunities with both hands and get the finish."

"My dreams are unfolding in front of my eyes." Gallagher is confident of making it to the top

Gallagher faced significant public backlash following the defeat, given his brazen behaviour in the lead up to the bout. Despite the loss, his career has continued on an upward trajectory. After fighting under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, he returns to Ireland to headline the Bellator 217 card, in front of a packed out 3Arena in Dublin.

"My dreams are unfolding in front of my eyes. It's absolute madness to be 22 years old and just watch your dreams unfold in front of you," he continued.

"I'm very proud of myself and looking forward to going out on Saturday night and putting in the hard work that I've put in over the last few years.

"What I've learned from my last defeat, I'm coming in here and overcoming that, getting the victory in front of all the people coming out to support me.

"I can do anything I put my mind to. My mind was to sell out the 3Arena, finish this guy on Saturday night. I've done one, and now on Saturday night the other is going to happen. I'm going to be the creator of my opportunities. Take the first chance I get and put this guy away.

"8,700 tickets are sold. I'm proud of that. Being the main event, being able to drag that kind of crowd in, there's very few who can do it."

Due to his demeanour, swagger and attitude, it was inevitable that comparisons would be drawn to his SBG teammates Conor McGregor. The former UFC champion trains at the same gym as Gallagher, and the 'Strabanimal' is equally as confident in his predictions as the 'Notorious' one.

"He's getting beat," exclaimed Gallagher, when asked how his bout with Steven Graham would unfold. "That's what I know. He's the guy standing in front of me. That's all I care about, care about myself. I know I'm going to win. I know the work I put in. I'm confident in my ability."

Should Gallagher bounce back with a win on Saturday night, his rise will be back on track, and in truth the sky is the limit for the youngster, whether he remains at bantamweight or returns to featherweight.

"I've got loads of options. I can go back up to 145lb, I can stay here. It leaves me in a nice position. For the meantime, it's Saturday night. Saturday night is all that matters to me. Getting the win, getting my hand raised in front of my own people and lap that up. I'm relishing that.

"I took a good look at myself in the mirror, said to myself 'I'm going to be a world champion one day, I'm going to be the best ever', I know exactly what I need to be that."

For his part, the American is aiming to spoil the party. It's Graham's first time ever setting foot outside the US, but the Kansas native won't be unnerved despite the hostile reception he is likely to receive in the 3Arena.

"I'm going to pressure him, I'm going to be in his face, I'm going to technically bully him and I'm going to break him," vowed Graham.

"Obviously it's something you have to visualise, you have to put yourself in that moment.

"Other than that, it's not really a big deal," he said of having to perform in front of a packed arena, hoping to see him lose. "I'm focusing on James and breaking him and that's my only real objective in this

"It wouldn't have mattered where it was. Honestly, it's a big fight, it's a fantastic opportunity. I can't wait, it wouldn't have mattered if it was in my hometown, his hometown or in the middle. It doesn't matter."