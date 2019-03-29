Bellator in London: Gegard Mousasi to defend belt against Rafael Lovato Jr

Mousasi will return to London to defend his title

Gegard Mousasi will defend the Bellator middleweight title against Rafael Lovato Jr on June 22 in London.

Paul 'Semtex' Daley and James 'Strabanimal' Gallagher will also be in action at the SSE Arena, Wembley, with opponents yet to be confirmed.

1:53 James Gallagher rebounded from his first-ever defeat to submit Steven Graham with a rear-naked choke James Gallagher rebounded from his first-ever defeat to submit Steven Graham with a rear-naked choke

4:30 Highlights of Michael 'Venom' Page against Paul Daley in the quarter-finals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix from Bellator 216 Highlights of Michael 'Venom' Page against Paul Daley in the quarter-finals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix from Bellator 216

Current Bellator middleweight champion Mousasi, who is from the Netherlands, has cemented legendary status within the sport, having won titles with multiple promotions across a 53-fight career.

Mousasi is riding high on an eight-fight winning streak, which has seen the 33-year-old win all three of his fights since joining Bellator in 2017. Having successfully defended his middleweight belt against Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206 in September, Mousasi will return to the scene of his first title triumph, fighting at Wembley 13 months after being crowned the 185lbs king.

Hoping to end Mousasi's championship reign is the undefeated Oklahoma jiu-jitsu champion Rafael Lovato Jr. The 35-year-old has won all nine of his professional MMA bouts to date.

Watch Bellator 219 on Saturday morning at 1am, live on Sky Sports Action. Saad Awad faces Brandon Girtz in the main-event.