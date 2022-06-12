Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Former strawweight champion announces retirement after losing her rematch with Zhang Weili
Joanna Jedrzejczyk held the strawweight title from 2015 to 2017, making a record five defences of the strap before losing it to Rose Namajunas; "I'm turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman," she said
Last Updated: 12/06/22 10:12am
Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement after losing her rematch with Zhang Weili, who knocked out the Polish veteran in the second round with a spinning back fist.
Zhang (22-3) dominated Jedrzejczyk in a rematch of the ex-champions' highly entertaining first meeting in March 2020, when Zhang won by split decision in a bout that Jedrzejczyk insisted she won.
The Chinese veteran left no doubt the second time, ending the bout with the spectacular spinning strike that ended it.
Afterwards, Jedrzejczyk (16-5) cited her desire for motherhood and a weariness with training as her reasons for hanging up her gloves.
"It's been 20 years, Jedrzejczyk said. "I'm turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman. I've been training more than half of my life. I love you guys."
She held the strawweight title from 2015 to 2017, making a record five defences of the strap before losing it to Rose Namajunas and later losing to Valentina Shevchenko in a shot at the flyweight title.
Zhang is likely to get the next shot at strawweight champion Carla Esparza.
"I'm very, very happy for this fight," Zhang said. "I told myself I would use all my assets to beat my opponent. I'm very, very calm and relaxed for this fight. I really want to say to Joanna, she is a fighter, she is a warrior."