Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Former strawweight champion announces retirement after losing her rematch with Zhang Weili

Joanna Jedrzejcyk's desire for motherhood and a weariness with training are behind her decision to retire

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement after losing her rematch with Zhang Weili, who knocked out the Polish veteran in the second round with a spinning back fist.

Zhang (22-3) dominated Jedrzejczyk in a rematch of the ex-champions' highly entertaining first meeting in March 2020, when Zhang won by split decision in a bout that Jedrzejczyk insisted she won.

The Chinese veteran left no doubt the second time, ending the bout with the spectacular spinning strike that ended it.

Afterwards, Jedrzejczyk (16-5) cited her desire for motherhood and a weariness with training as her reasons for hanging up her gloves.

"It's been 20 years, Jedrzejczyk said. "I'm turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom. I want to be a businesswoman. I've been training more than half of my life. I love you guys."

She held the strawweight title from 2015 to 2017, making a record five defences of the strap before losing it to Rose Namajunas and later losing to Valentina Shevchenko in a shot at the flyweight title.

Zhang is likely to get the next shot at strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

"I'm very, very happy for this fight," Zhang said. "I told myself I would use all my assets to beat my opponent. I'm very, very calm and relaxed for this fight. I really want to say to Joanna, she is a fighter, she is a warrior."