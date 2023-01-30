Leon Edwards on UFC 286 trilogy with Kamaru Usman: Until the bell goes, nobody wins

Leon Edwards clashes with Kamaru Usman during their welterweight championship bout at UFC 278

The third instalment of the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman saga will unfold at UFC 286 on March 18 at the O2 Arena.

This will not be just a blockbuster main event featuring two welterweight giants. This will be a fight that holds history and drama in every nook and fold.

It started off in 2015 in a clash that would see Usman win somewhat dominantly via judges' decision. The second match-up, however, in UFC 278, would prove to be the most thrilling encounter to date.

Edwards was down on all three official scorecards going into the fifth and final round, knowing he had to pull something unanswerable out of the bag. He did exactly that in spectacular fashion with a head-kick knockout that tied the series at 1-1, earning him the accolade of becoming just the second British UFC champion in history.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Edwards admitted the night he won the title was not his best performance. As early as after the first round, he began to slow down, which he puts down to extreme changes in altitude.

"Training for the first time was in Birmingham where it was 100, Utah it's like 4,000 above sea level! And then 7,000 in Colorado! This body is not used to it. After the first round, my body was not reacting how it normally would react," he said.

Despite the tumultuous nature of that experience, the champion is relishing this latest head-to-head with the 'Nigerian Nightmare', especially considering it is on home turf.

"I'm very excited, it's my first defence, back in London…I want to go out there and do what needs to be done and gain victory," he added.

Does the prospect of Usman provide any concerns? Edwards appears steadfast in his belief that he remains focused only on himself.

"If I was in his [Usman's] shoes, I'd probably be like, 'I was gonna win that last fight, and then I got caught'. But it doesn't matter, at the end of the day, he got knocked out. Until the bell goes, nobody wins, that's my mentality," he said.

With Edwards fighting on familiar ground and the fans on his side, it is easy to get lost in the glare of the spotlight. He agreed as much that this March's showdown would be an altogether different prospect than when he was an up-and-coming British fighter trying to make his name. The accolades he has racked up mean more scrutiny, but Edwards has thought this one through too.

"I've had a pretty steady rise in my career, which means I've got good at figuring out things that do and don't make me comfortable," he told Sky. "I put me and my family in an Airbnb last time, and it was so much better than being in the final room with the media, you can relax and banter with the team."

With all that said and done, he approaches his first title defence with a steadier head, and a firmness in his belief that the chaos of the last clash will not follow him to his own backyard.

"I've proven myself time and time again, it's about carrying on proving it, and seeing how far I can take this."