UFC London: British heavyweight Tom Aspinall to headline against Marcin Tybura at The O2

Tom Aspinall will return to action in London

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall will headline UFC London at The O2 on July 22 when he takes on Poland's Marcin Tybura.

Aspinall returns to action for the first time since suffering a knee injury 15 seconds into his main event fight against Curtis Blaydes in London last July.

The 30-year-old arrives as the fifth-ranked heavyweight in the world in a division governed by Jon Jones, with his opponent Tybura ranked 10th.

Aspinall had won eight straight fights prior to his injury, including a standout submission victory over Alexander Volkov in March 2022.

It has already been confirmed that Liverpool's Molly McCann will take on Lithuania's Julija Stoliarenko in a flyweight contest at UFC London as she seeks to mount a response to her defeat to Erin Blanchfield in November.

Wolverhampton's Jai Herbert meanwhile, faces Fares Ziam in the lightweight division.

The UFC will return to London on the back of Leon Edwards beating Kamaru Usman to retain his welterweight crown.