Myles Price and Peter Queally bury hatchet after Bellator 217 fight

Myles Price upset the odds and the crowd when he beat Peter Queally on Saturday night

Myles Price and Peter Queally said they have nothing but respect for each other after their grudge fight at Bellator 217.

Jibes were flying in the lead-up to the bout, after former SBG fighter Price trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov before the Russian's UFC clash with Conor McGregor in November.

Queally branded the Kilkenny man a "rat" and a "traitor" throughout fight week.

"The rat ate his cheese, you could say that," laughed Price after his split decision win on Saturday night.

"It's all done and dusted. We're athletes at the end of the day, and I've nothing but respect for Peter. He's a tough opponent. I for sure didn't take him lightly going into this fight.

3:23 A look at all the big hits and finishes from Bellator 217 in Dublin A look at all the big hits and finishes from Bellator 217 in Dublin

"I know the crowd was against me, but at the end of the day I represent Ireland. I put my heart on the line for Ireland and fight for this country. We're countrymen at the end of the day. Let bygones be bygones. Leave it at that.

"I've been around a long time representing Ireland. I always wave that flag. I know there's a lot of fans who don't understand the deep roots of where I was coming from. They don't know really.

"You can't take it personally. It was nice to shut a few people up. At the end of the day, they make the show what it is. I'm happy they came and I'm happy they booed me."

Queally, gracious in defeat, echoed Price's sentiment after the fight.

"Myles fought a good fight," he explained.

"Myles came in, talked the talk and walked the walk. I just talked the talk." Queally had nothing but respect for his victor

"[After the fight] he gave me a hug and said he'd a lot of respect for me. I said the same to him.

"I did mean everything I said [during the build-up]. I felt very strong about what he did. But I have to respect him for that. He came in and faced me and fought me, and he got his hand raised. So I've nothing but respect for Myles."