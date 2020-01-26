Cris Cyborg makes history on Bellator debut by winning featherweight title

1:21 In the main event of Bellator 238, Cris Cyborg made history by defeating Julia Budd to win the Bellator featherweight title - becoming the first fighter to win titles at Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC and Bellator In the main event of Bellator 238, Cris Cyborg made history by defeating Julia Budd to win the Bellator featherweight title - becoming the first fighter to win titles at Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC and Bellator

Cris Cyborg made history by becoming the first fighter to win titles in four major MMA organisations with a fourth-round stoppage of Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

The 34-year-old, making her Bellator debut, ended Budd's eight-year winning streak as she won the featherweight title in California on Saturday night.

Cyborg won her first title in Strikeforce in 2009, before she followed Invicta FC glory in 2013 by becoming the UFC champion in 2017.

Her victory against Budd, who had won 11 consecutive fights since Ronda Rousey beat her in 2011, came in the same arena where she had her biggest professional setback - a 51-second loss to UFC two-belt champion Amanda Nunes in December 2018.

Speaking after her historic achievement, Cyborg insisted she would not have achieved this victory had she not been beaten by Nunes.

"I was not sad. I feel like everything happens for a reason," Cyborg said of the loss to Nunes.

"If I did not lose the belt that today, I would not be here now, champion of Bellator. And here, I'm happy. [In the UFC], I was not happy."