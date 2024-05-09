ONE Championship: Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai and ET Wankhongohm MBK headline in Bangkok

Just a week after its compelling doubleheader, ONE Championship returns to the Bangkok with a must-see event, live on Sky Sports.

ONE Friday Fights 62 airs from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 10 from 1.30pm on the Sky Sports YouTube Channel, and the card features 24 Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA fighters from all across the globe who are looking to secure a coveted six-figure contract with the world's largest martial arts organization.

In an explosive headliner, Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai and ET Wankhongohm MBK run it back in a riveting 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash.

When the two met last November, ET finished his Thai compatriot with a left elbow in the final round, so fans should expect fireworks in the rematch.

Spain's Xavier Gonzalez brings his explosive style back to the weekly Asia primetime event series whilst Uzbekistan's Mavlonbek Kakhkhorov attempts to keep his unblemished 15-0 record intact against Turkey's Furkan Karabag, and Japanese rising star Haruto Yasumoto makes his promotional debut.

You can watch ONE Friday Fights 62 live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel on May 10 from 1.30pm.

