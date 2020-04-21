MMA News

Ryan Bader has some workouts that you can do at home

Check out Bellator's heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader's intense home workout
The 36-year-old American (27-5-0, 1 NC) is the current champion in both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions of Bellator MMA.

'Darth Bader' goes through a repertoire of his home workouts, including 30 small drills followed by 30 rope jumps.

The exercises are intended to get your heart rate pumping so get ready for some high intensity training by playing the video at the top of this page.

