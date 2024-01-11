Jonathan Haggerty, a two-sport ONE champion, to defend Muay Thai world title live on Sky Sports on February 17

British kickboxing star Jonathan Haggerty will fight Felipe Lobo live on Sky Sports on February 17.

Haggerty has excelled in ONE Championship, winning world titles in two separate disciplines, both kickboxing and Muay Thai while stunning renowned opposition in the process.

He will put his bantamweight Muay Title world title on the line against Brazil's Lobo, who is ranked No 4 in the division.

Image: Jonathan Haggerty could be the greatest striker in the world today

Haggerty has made stunning progress through ONE Championship. The 26-year-old from Orpington defeated legendary champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in 2019 to capture the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

He then moved up a weight class and shocked the world in 2023 with a stunning first-round TKO victory over longtime ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Haggerty made history once again later in the year when he knocked out Fabricio Andrade to win the vacant bantamweight kickboxing title and become a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports has partnered with ONE Championship - so what can the fans expect? Olympic Taekwondo silver medallist Lutalo Muhammed outlines what to look out for including the sport's superstar Jonathan Haggerty who will feature on February 17.

"UK fans should rally behind Jonathan Haggerty who is the current two-sport world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing. He's a phenom," Chatri Sityodtong, the founder and CEO of ONE Championship told Sky Sports.

"He's 26 years old and he's really gone on a tear. He's really come into his own in the last 12 months, he's beaten some legendary names, very, very tough folks that no one thought he could beat and he's risen to the top of the world in two different sports.

Image: Haggerty holds ONE championship titles in two sports

"UK fans have not seen a striker of his calibre ever," he added.

"He's genuinely the best striker in the UK right now. But more importantly, arguably one of the best pound-for-pound strikers full stop across any martial art in the world today. An incredible, incredible story. He's absolutely talented.

"I think you're going to see him reign for a long time, but at the same time he's hungry for more. He has messaged me in the past about wanting to do mixed martial arts and eventually fight for the title as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Live on Sky Sports on January 13 at 1am you can see all the action from ONE Championship featuring Brit Liam Nolan

Watch the first Sky Sports ONE Championship bill live on Sky Sports Mix from 1am on January 13.