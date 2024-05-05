 Skip to content

UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja retains UFC flyweight title with points win over Steve Erceg in Rio De Janeiro

Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his UFC flyweight crown in his home city with a points win over Steve Erceg; elsewhere on the card, Jose Aldo triumphed on his return to the octagon after 21 months, but Scotland's Paul Craig suffered a stoppage defeat

Sunday 5 May 2024 07:46, UK

RJ - RIO DE JANEIRO - 05/04/2024 - UFC 301 - Fighter Alexandre Pantoja with gloves in red detail and fighter Steve Erceg with gloves in blue detail during a fight in the Flyweight category on the Main card of UFC 301, held at Farmasi Arena this Saturday (04). Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF (via AP)
Image: Alexandre Pantoja defeated Steve Erceg to retain his title

Alexandre Pantoja unanimously outpointed Australian Steve Erceg on Saturday night to retain his flyweight championship at UFC 301 in Rio De Janeiro.

The 34-year-old flyweight champion (28-5) dominated the fight against Erceg (12-2), but was unable to secure the win before five rounds were completed.

Pantoja, who claimed the belt last July after defeating Mexican Brandon Moreno, defended his title last November against Brandon Royval and took care of Erceg in his home city to extend his winning streak to six matches and remain undefeated in almost four years.

Ercerg, 28, defeated David Dvork and Alessandro Costa and Mattew Schnell to challenge Pantoja.

In the co-main event, one of Brazil's former world champions, Jose Aldo, returned to the octagon after 21 months and overcame American Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision.

Aldo, who lost to Merab Dvalishvili in his previous fight, dominated the fight and took care of Martinez, who has won six in a row.

RJ - RIO DE JANEIRO - 05/04/2024 - UFC 301 - Fighter Paul Craig with gloves in red detail and fighter Caio Borralho with gloves in blue detail during a fight in the Middleweight category on the Main card of UFC 301, held at Arena da Barra this Saturday (04). Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF (via AP)
Image: Paul Craig was beaten by Caio Borralho

Elsewhere on the main card, Caio Borralho knocked out Scotland's Paul Craig in the second round. It was Craig's second defeat in a row after suffering a submission loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night 232 in November.

Meanwhile, Michel Pereira won by submission against Igor Potieria in the first round and American Anthony Smith defeated local fighter Vitor Petrino by submission in the first round.

