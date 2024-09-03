Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison and more in ONE Championship action - all you need to know about the big show on Sky Sports

A huge night of action in prospect featuring Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison and more. Why you can't miss the ONE Championship event this weekend.

What is happening?

A major night of combat sport is taking place in Denver on September 7 at ONE: 168, featuring Jonathan Haggerty putting his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and a clash of legends when Liam Harrison takes on Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a hugely anticipated Muay Thai clash.

What is ONE Championship?

Regarded as the largest platform for martial arts on the planet, ONE Championship events feature different disciplines, like mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Muay Thai and more, with world titles for each of their different sports.

ONE founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong explained: "The way we think of ourselves, other than the home of martial arts, is it's the Olympics of martial arts.

"In the Olympics, you have multiple disciplines, multiple sports and the whole world stops to watch the very best of the best compete. There's no difference in that. We have the very best of the best martial arts on the planet."

Who is Jonathan Haggerty?

A star of British combat sport, south London's Haggerty holds world titles in two different disciplines concurrently.

As well as being a two-sport champion, he's also a two-weight world champion after moving up from flyweight to bantamweight, beating some of the biggest names in Muay Thai as he won his world titles.

He took out Nong-O Hama and then Fabricio Andrade to win the Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, most recently coming through a thriller to knock out Felipe Lobo as well.

Who is Liam Harrison?

Now 38 years old, Harrison is probably the greatest kickboxer the UK has ever produced. He is renowned for his all-action style that almost invariably produces classic fights. His clash with Muangthai PK Saenchai for instance might well have been one of the most exciting single rounds ever.

He is coming back from an injury stoppage to Nong-O Hama that threatened to bring his career to an end.

Who are they fighting?

Haggerty is on a revenge mission, and it just so happens to be against one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet in Superlek.

Superlek beat Haggerty back in 2018 and the flyweight kickboxing world champion is moving up a division for this rematch.

Known as "The Kicking Machine" Superlek showcased just how devastating his leg attack could be in a brilliant fight with Japanese star Takeru earlier this year.

Seksan is now regarded as one of the most dangerous Muay Thai athletes of all time. His nickname, "The Man Who Yields to No One" is just an indication of his never-back-down approach. His long-awaited clash with Harrison is virtually guaranteed to be a firefight.

Where to watch it

The ONE: 168 event, featuring Haggerty vs Superlek, Harrison vs Seksan and much more will be live on Sky Sports Mix from 1am on the morning of Saturday September 7.

