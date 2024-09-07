ONE 168: Superlek Kiatmoo9 knocks out Britain's Jonathan Haggerty to attain two-sport glory

"The Kicking Machine" Superlek Kiatmoo9 continued his glorious ride to the Mount Rushmore of Muay Thai with a scintillating sub-minute knockout of Britain's Jonathan "The General" Haggerty in the main event of ONE 168: Denver.

The ONE Flyweight Kickboxing world champion arrived inside the packed Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, game to prove why he's widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound striker in the world today. And he couldn't have written the script any better.

He captured the Englishman's ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai world title to join an elite list of two-sport world champions at the organisation's second on-ground spectacle in the US.

It wasn't all one-way traffic, though, as the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete was forced to deal with a heavy onslaught from Haggerty. The two-sport king came in guns blazing, working behind his left straights and sweeping low kicks.

Despite standing in the face of adversity, Superlek didn't throw any caution to the wind. Instead, the muay femur stylist stuck to what he does best - setting up traps.

Needless to say, Haggerty took the bait and launched into enemy territory with a right punch. At that moment, Superlek evaded and countered with a right elbow and, coupled with Haggerty's forward momentum, left the latter flattened on the canvas.

Although Haggerty displayed the heart of a champion to regain his footing, he failed to beat the eight-count, thus handing the Thai megastar the knockout victory inside just 49 seconds.

Superlek's win was his 11th straight in the world's largest martial arts organisation and pushed his overall record to an impressive 139-29.

At the same time, the newly crowned two-sport king claimed a $50,000 (£38,000) performance bonus from ONE chairman Chatri Sityodtong and stopped Haggerty's six-fight winning streak.

Harrison beaten | Lineker delivers brutal stoppage

Britain's Liam "Hitman" Harrison was also defeated, as he was stopped by Seksan "The Man Who Yields To No One" Or Kwanmuang.

Just as predicted, the fan favourites delivered an epic slugfest in their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown.

The Brit landed hard shots in the first few minutes of the contest, but Seksan ate those and applied his trademark, relentless pressure.

He kept that suffocating pace up in the second round as he blasted "Hitman" with massive body kicks and looping punches, knocking Harrison to the canvas twice before landing a fight-winning overhand at 1:49 of round two.

The wild barnburner improved the 35-year-old's career slate to an incredible 202-75.

John Lineker was also victorious, with the former ONE Bantamweight MMA world champion's trademark weapons powering him to victory against Asa "The American Ninja" Ten Pow in their bantamweight Muay Thai duel.

The Brazilian's aggression meter had no limits. In the end, a right hook smack on the jaw dropped Ten Pow at 2:50 of the second frame, earning him his first triumph in Muay Thai.

