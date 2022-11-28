Extreme E: Lewis Hamilton 'so proud' as his X44 team beats Nico Rosberg's to 2022 title

Lewis Hamilton's X44 team have taken the Extreme E title from the one owned by his former Formula 1 team-mate and rival Nico Rosberg after the last round of the second season in Uruguay at the weekend.

Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez finished third in Punta del Este on Sunday to beat inaugural champions Rosberg X Racing by two points in the final standings.

"I'm so proud of the team and these two amazing drivers," seven times F1 champion Hamilton, who takes a close interest in the off-road electric series without competing himself, said on Instagram.

The series, with identical SUVs and male and female drivers in every line-up, launched last year and aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainability by racing in remote and damaged environments.

Rosberg X Racing, with Sweden's Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottinsky, had been 17 points clear of X44 before the final round.

Rosberg's team beat Hamilton's on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.

Hamilton: 'Most harmony ever' on current F1 grid

Hamilton, who had a fierce, often unpleasant, rivlary with Rosberg before the German left Mercedes and F1 after winning the 2016 title, now believes the current grid has the "most harmony".

Hamilton and the 19 other drivers united for a farewell dinner for Sebastian Vettel ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP, arranged and paid for by the seven-time world champion.

"I think it was really important, so that's why I asked the group in Mexico whether they would be open to all doing a dinner to give Seb a farewell," said the Mercedes driver.

"We haven't had a dinner since years ago in China [2016]. It was the best evening. Everyone was laughing so much, great stories - Seb is a great leader.

"He made a great speech, really trying to hand down some of the experiences he's had over these years, particularly to the younger guys because they are the future.

"We had that photo and it was the most harmony any driver group has ever had, I would imagine.

"Afterwards, we were like 'let's do it all the time'."