F1 News

News

Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups

Everything you need to know about Formula 1 in 2023, from the record 24-race calendar to the confirmed driver line-ups so far.

Last Updated: 27/09/22 11:13am

The 2023 race calendar

There will be a record 24 races in 2023, with a bumper schedule featuring a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and a return to China.

March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)
March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2: Australia (Melbourne)
April 16: China (Shanghai)
April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)
May 7: Miami (Miami)
May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28: Monaco (Monaco)
June 4: Spain (Barcelona)
June 18: Canada (Montreal)
July 2: Austria (Spielberg)
July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)
July 23: Hungary (Budapest)
July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 3: Italy (Monza)
September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)
September 24: Japan (Suzuka)
October 8: Qatar (Lohail)
October 22: USA (Austin)
October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)
November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
November 18: Las Vegas
November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

Also See:

Pre-season testing

There is set to just be one pre-season test in 2023, in Bahrain - the venue for the opening race - from February 23 to 25.

Driver and team line-ups

There are just three seats left to fill for next season's grid, although Pierre Gasly could yet move from AlphaTauri to Alpine.

F1 contracts: Who's driving where in 2023?

Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell
Alpine Esteban Ocon TBC
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu
Haas Kevin Magnussen TBC
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly (future in doubt) Yuki Tsunoda
Williams Alex Albon TBC

Trending

©2022 Sky UK