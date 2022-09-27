Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups

The 2023 race calendar

There will be a record 24 races in 2023, with a bumper schedule featuring a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and a return to China.

March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)

March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

April 2: Australia (Melbourne)

April 16: China (Shanghai)

April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)

May 7: Miami (Miami)

May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 28: Monaco (Monaco)

June 4: Spain (Barcelona)

June 18: Canada (Montreal)

July 2: Austria (Spielberg)

July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)

July 23: Hungary (Budapest)

July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 3: Italy (Monza)

September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)

September 24: Japan (Suzuka)

October 8: Qatar (Lohail)

October 22: USA (Austin)

October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)

November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

November 18: Las Vegas

November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

Pre-season testing

There is set to just be one pre-season test in 2023, in Bahrain - the venue for the opening race - from February 23 to 25.

Driver and team line-ups

There are just three seats left to fill for next season's grid, although Pierre Gasly could yet move from AlphaTauri to Alpine.