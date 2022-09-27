Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups
Everything you need to know about Formula 1 in 2023, from the record 24-race calendar to the confirmed driver line-ups so far.
Last Updated: 27/09/22 11:13am
The 2023 race calendar
There will be a record 24 races in 2023, with a bumper schedule featuring a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and a return to China.
March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)
March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
April 2: Australia (Melbourne)
April 16: China (Shanghai)
April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)
May 7: Miami (Miami)
May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)
May 28: Monaco (Monaco)
June 4: Spain (Barcelona)
June 18: Canada (Montreal)
July 2: Austria (Spielberg)
July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)
July 23: Hungary (Budapest)
July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 3: Italy (Monza)
September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)
September 24: Japan (Suzuka)
October 8: Qatar (Lohail)
October 22: USA (Austin)
October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)
November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
November 18: Las Vegas
November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)
Pre-season testing
There is set to just be one pre-season test in 2023, in Bahrain - the venue for the opening race - from February 23 to 25.
Driver and team line-ups
There are just three seats left to fill for next season's grid, although Pierre Gasly could yet move from AlphaTauri to Alpine.
F1 contracts: Who's driving where in 2023?
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|TBC
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas
|Zhou Guanyu
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|TBC
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|AlphaTauri
|Pierre Gasly (future in doubt)
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|TBC