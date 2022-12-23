Formula 1 in 2023: When will each team launch their car for new season?

Formula 1 teams are gearing up for the 2023 season and car launch dates are starting to be revealed, with AlphaTauri joining Aston Martin and Ferrari in announcing details for their next challengers.

AlphaTauri's AT04 car will break cover with a livery launch in New York City on Saturday February 11, 12 days before pre-season testing will get under way in Bahrain on February 23.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

That is the earliest of the three launch dates announced so far, with Aston Martin to follow on February 13 before Ferrari reveal their latest challenger on Valentine's Day.

AlphaTauri finished ninth in the Constructors' Championship last season and will be hoping for better in 2023. The team welcome former Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries to partner Yuki Tsunoda next season following Pierre Gasly's departure to Alpine.

While there is no rules overhaul for next year like there was for 2022, there are subtle changes to the rules and cars that teams can take advantage of.

The most notable is a higher ride height, which is primarily to help with porpoising but could also see teams find performance.

The 2023 season starts the week after pre-season testing at the same Sakhir circuit in Bahrain, on March 3-5.

F1 2023's confirmed car launch dates

AlphaTauri: Saturday February 11 in New York City

The AMR23, the iconic British manufacturer's third F1 car, will be revealed on Monday February 13 from their all-new Silverstone campus.

Aston Martin will be hoping to kick on in 2023 after finishing a disappointing seventh this season, although the team did improve dramatically in the second half of the campaign.

They are also boosted by the arrival of Fernando Alonso for 2023, with the Spaniard replacing fellow multiple-world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has retired.

Formula 1's most successful and famous team will have a launch on Tuesday, February 14 - the day after Aston Martin.

Ferrari have as yet revealed no further details about the location nor the name of their new car, which has the project name 675.

But if their previous launches are anything to go by, expect a grandeur affair.

Ferrari openly concentrated on their 2023 car early in the 2022 season when it became clear they wouldn't be champions.

They will be bidding for their first title in 15 years following major changes behind the scenes, with team boss Mattia Binotto out and replaced by Frederic Vasseur, formerly of Alfa Romeo, who starts work in January.