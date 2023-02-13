Ferrari reveal their 'Valentine' as new car launched for 2023 Formula 1 championship challenge

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari have revealed their new title hopeful SF-23 for the 2023 F1 season Ferrari have revealed their new title hopeful SF-23 for the 2023 F1 season

This is the car Ferrari hope will end their championship drought in 2023.

The Scuderia revealed the SF-23 from their legendary Maranello base with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as well as new team boss Fred Vasseur and other senior management all present.

"Our Valentine is our new car," said Leclerc as a red and black car was revealed, with the latter colour a common theme of this launch season with teams looking to save wait.

Both drivers then hit the nearby Fiorano circuit for the car's first laps.

Ferrari are aiming to go one better this year after improving to second place in the championship last year behind Red Bull following two years of wallowing in the midfield.

F1's most successful and iconic team haven't won a championship since 2007 and failing to claim either the constructors' or drivers' crown this year would make it their longest-ever drought.

Hopes are high, though, for this season.

Leclerc, while ultimately falling well short of title-winner Max Verstappen, proved his front-running credentials last year and successfully led the Ferrari team, while team-mate Sainz also won his first race.

The pair are expected to be more closely matched this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ferrari's Charles Leclerc drives the new SF-23 car for the first time around their famous Maranello base. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc drives the new SF-23 car for the first time around their famous Maranello base.

There is also optimism about the new management structure, with Vasseur - formerly of Alfa Romeo - replacing Mattia Binotto.

Binotto, a long-term Ferrari employee, helped bring the team back to contention with his technical nous although the team were consistently wanting operationally, with a number of high-profile strategy errors last year.

The car is the eighth to be revealed so far this launch season, with only Mercedes and Alpine yet to unveil their latest challengers. Mercedes are launching their car on Wednesday, and Alpine on Thursday.

Pre-season testing is on February 23-25 in Bahrain before the season begins at the same track with the Bahrain GP on March 5.

Testing as well as every practice, qualifying and race session will be live on Sky Sports F1.

More to follow...