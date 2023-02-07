Alfa Romeo launch 'mean' new 2023 Formula 1 car as Valtteri Bottas-led team look to stick in midfield battle

Alfa Romeo have revealed their new-look C43 car for the new Formula 1 season as the team looks to build on an impressive 2022.

Describing the car as 'lean and mean' in a launch held jointly in Zurich and Sauber's nearby headquarters in Hinwil, Alfa have ditched their red and white livery from previous years in favour of an 'aggressive' red and black look, with new title partner Stake prominent throughout.

"I really like our new livery," said Valtteri Bottas, who again partners Zhou Guanyu in 2023. "I think it's stunning, and a fine evolution from last year."

The car will be shaken down in Barcelona this week before it hits the track at pre-season testing on February 23-25 in Bahrain, all live on Sky Sports F1. The season starts a week later with the Bahrain GP on March 5.

2023 marks the final season for the team as we know it, with Swiss-based Sauber - who have raced under the Alfa guise for the last four years - going it alone becoming the Audi works team in 2026.

Alfa will be aiming for a repeat of last year, when they rose from backmarkers to the midfield after F1's rules refresh.

Bottas impressed alongside rookie Zhou to lead the team to sixth in the standings, edging out Aston Martin.

Alfa are the fourth team to have appeared in launch season so far after Haas and Williams revealed their liveries, and Red Bull unveiled their RB19 car - albeit one that looked almost identical to last year's title winner.

The next launch takes place this Saturday, February 11, with AlphaTauri taking centre stage in New York.

More to follow.