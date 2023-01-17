Formula 1 in 2023: Sport decides not to replace Chinese GP with season now set for 23 races

Formula 1 has formally confirmed a 23-race season for 2023 after opting not to replace the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix.

Discussions were held with numerous promoters about filling the April 16 slot - with Turkey and Portugal mooted - but the decision means there will be a four-week gap between the third and fourth rounds of the season.

The Australian GP takes place on April 2 and the Azerbaijan GP on April 30.

All 23 races - an F1 record - are live on Sky Sports F1.

An F1 statement read: "Formula 1 can confirm that the 2023 season will consist of 23 races.

"That means the season will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5, and finish up in Abu Dhabi on November 26, with the brand new Las Vegas Grand Prix joining the calendar a week before the season finale."

The Chinese GP was cancelled for the fourth year in a row at the beginning of December due to strict Covid measures.

The sport had been set to return to China for the first time since 2019 but with the country continuing to implement a zero-Covid policy, which has led to heavy restrictions and continued lockdown, F1 decided it was not feasible to hold a race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

F1 2023 starts with pre-season testing on February 23-25 before the first race of the season, the Bahrain GP, on March 5.

The 10 F1 teams will unveil their new cars in February ahead of a solitary sole pre-season test, which takes place over three days in Bahrain from February 23.

The confirmed 2023 calendar

March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir)

March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

April 2: Australia (Melbourne)

April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku)*

May 7: Miami (Miami)

May 21: Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 28: Monaco (Monaco)

June 4: Spain (Barcelona)

June 18: Canada (Montreal)

July 2: Austria (Spielberg)*

July 9: Great Britain (Silverstone)

July 23: Hungary (Budapest)

July 30: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)*

August 27: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 3: Italy (Monza)

September 17: Singapore (Marina Bay)

September 24: Japan (Suzuka)

October 8: Qatar (Losail)*

October 22: USA (Austin)*

October 29: Mexico (Mexico City)

November 5: Brazil (Sao Paulo)*

November 18: Las Vegas

November 26: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)

*indicates Sprint weekend